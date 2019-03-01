|
|
POMEROY - Joan Corder, 84, of Pomeroy, Ohio, joined her husband on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Born Jan. 22, 1935, in Wilkesville, Ohio, she was daughter of the late Charles and Debbie Montgomery.
Joan was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi, as well as a member of the Rutland Alumni Committee, Pomeroy Senior Citizens and Meigs County Retired Teachers Chapter of ORTA.
She is survived by nieces and nephews, Sela (Chris) Fannin, Bill (Linda) Montgomery, John Paul (Alberta) Montgomery, Jessie (Roy) Fee, Chuck Malone, Larry (Linda) Montgomery, Cary (Mary) Montgomery, Gary (Shawn) Montgomery, and Margaret (Bob) Hayman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Corder; brothers, Frances, Paul and Claude Montgomery; and sisters, Helen Woodruff and Audrey Malone.
A memorial service in her honor will be held Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m. at Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson. A luncheon will follow.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 3, 2019