ATHENS - Joan Sue (Pipes) Kinnard, 87, passed away early Monday morning in Charleston, South Carolina after a long illness. Joan was born in Hudson, Ohio to the late Helen and Franklin Pipes.
She grew up in Marietta, graduated from Marietta High School in 1950, attended Ohio University and met her future husband, Philip Kinnard during their freshman year of college. Joan was employed at Sheltering Arms Hospital and became good friends with Dr. Theron Morgan and his wife, Betty.
Following their marriage in 1953, the young couple moved to Cincinnati where they started their family while Philip attended medical school at the University of Cincinnati. Philip, Joan and their five children settled in Athens which became their home until retirement in 1999. Following retirement, they divided their time between homes in Bradenton, Florida and Cashiers, North Carolina. They later moved to Johns Island, South Carolina.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Philip D. Kinnard, MD; her daughter, Kristi (Jim Herpy); her son, Timothy (Valerie); her daughter, Jill (Jeff Benzer); her daughter, Lori (Jeff Gersbach); her daughter-in-law, Janet Kinnard; eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael in 2011.
According to her wishes, Joan will be cremated and interred next to her son at Clark's Chapel Cemetery in Athens, Ohio. Local arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service is postponed until a healthier time for Joan's friends and family. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 28, 2020