COOLVILLE - Joan L. Ford, 84, of Coolville, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
She was born Feb. 6, 1935 in Coolville, daughter of the late Marion and Thelma Irene Scott Walker. Joan was a graduate of Carthage-Troy High School, a member of the Troy Township Senior Citizens, the Little Hocking Church of Christ and she was a former clerk for Troy Township.
Joan is survived by a daughter, Debbie Ford; four sons, Richard Ford, Jim and Connie Ford, Greg and Barb Ford and Donnie Ford; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lois Simmons and Dianne Johnson; and three brothers, Roger Walker, David Walker and Randy Walker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Ford; a grandson, Jonathan; a sister, Judy Walker; and three brothers, Philip Walker, Richard Walker and Patrick Walker.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, with Pastor Dave Newberry officiating. Burial will follow in the Torch Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday, from 5-8 p.m.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 3, 2019
