Joan Morace (Wickstrom) Tennille, 86, of Beaverdam, Virginia, passed away Feb. 8, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Carl F Tennille, and her sons, Daryl Wickstrom of New York City and Jeff Wickstrom of Mesa, Arizona, together with their partners Steve Cunningham and Christine Good.

Joan graduated from Skidmore College in 1954, after which she taught dance, choreography and related classes first at Bradford College in Haverhill, Massachusetts and then at Ohio University in Athens. Over the course of her professional career as a dance educator, she was the recipient of several state and national endowment grants. Joan also founded a dance studio in Athens, introducing hundreds of children in the area to modern dance.

In 1976 during the country's bicentennial celebrations, Joan represented the State of Ohio, performing a solo modern dance presentation on the stage of the Opera House at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. She also produced the 2nd National College Dance Festival at the Kennedy Center.

In later years Joan focused her attention on her beautifully landscaped gardens, as well as enjoying training and competing with her Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. In 1993, she founded the Canine Freestyle Federation and its discipline of Canine Freestyle DogWork, judging competitions and presenting seminars and classes in this discipline throughout the U.S. as well as Canada and England.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Church of Our Savior, 17102 Mountain Road, Montpelier, Virginia, on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. after which the family will receive family and friends at a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the Joan Morace Tennille '54 Endowed Scholarship Fund care of North Hall; Skidmore College; 815 N. Broadway; Saratoga Springs, NY 12866; or to the . Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary