Joan Perry
WILKESVILLE - Joan Perry, 86, of Wilkesville, passed away at her residence Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Born Feb. 27, 1934, in Kent City, Michigan, the daughter of Guy Schrader and Vera Robertson Schrader. She was a homemaker and a member of Black Oak Free Will Baptist Church.
She is survived by children, Deborah Darcy of Albany, Richard (Wanda) Schrader of McArthur, daughter in law Kim Perry of Albany, and Faith (Kenny) Napper of Wilkesville, Ernest (Cindy) Perry of Athens, and Timothy Perry of Wilkesville; 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Perry; a son, Bruce Perry; three brothers, and three sisters.
Visitation will be Thursday 6-8 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Jerry Griffith Jr. officiating. Please observe social distancing measures as much as possible and please wear a face mask while attending the services as recommended by the CDC. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers you may make donations to the Black Oak Free Will Baptist Church.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Athens Messenger from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
