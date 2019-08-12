|
ATHENS - Joann Bye Stedman, 76, passed away peacefully on Aug. 8, ending her courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
Born in Carlsbad, New Mexico on Oct 28, 1942, she was the beloved daughter of Elizabeth and Rolf Bye of Pendleton, Oregon, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her adoring husband of 49 years, Harvey Stedman, of Phoenix, Arizona; by her brother, Stanley Bye and wife Sherry of Worley, Idaho; by her sister, Kristine Reding and husband Jerry of Sun River, Oregon; and by her brother, Ronald Bye of Portland, Oregon.
She was blessed with many nieces and cousins including Lori Bye and her partner Lori Pieper of Sun City West, Arizona; Melissa Reding of Seatac, Washington; Debbie Johnson of Castle Rock, Washington. and Hilary Ahmann and her husband Marty of Richland, Washington.
Joann was a highly respected leader in international education. During a professional career that spanned more than four decades, she was recognized for her pioneering work in foreign student admissions and services at Ohio University, the University of Southern California, Boston University and Columbia University. As President of Stedman Associates, she was sought after by countless colleges and universities in the US and in other countries as they worked to develop and implement programs to admit, support, and educate diverse international student populations.
Skillful administrator, mentor and teacher, she was admired and trusted by a generation of university colleagues who valued her insightful guidance and unwavering friendship. Honored with a life membership by NASFA/Association of International Educators, she also served the US Department of State and numerous foundations that sought to broaden and strengthen international student outreach and services. Her professional and personal travels took her to more than 60 nations which brought her many cherished adventures and much joy.
She will be especially missed by the large circle of friends who were important contributors to her seven decades of life including friends from her high school years in Milton Freewater, Oregon; from her undergraduate college years at Oregon State University, and her activities as Chapter President of Chi Omega while at OSU; and from her graduate and working years at Washington State University, Wisconsin State University-Whitewater and Ohio University.
A Celebration of Remembrance for Joann will be held at a future date. She will be interred at the Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park in Mesa, Arizona. Her family asks that friends wishing to make a donation in her memory do so to a charity of their choosing or to the Joann B. Stedman International Student Grant Fund which has been established in her name at Ohio University, Athens, OH where her career in international education began.
For information regarding the International Student Grant Fund, please contact The Ohio University Foundation, P.O. Box 869, Athens, OH, 45701, or call 740-593-2636, or email [email protected]
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 13, 2019