ALBANY - Joann Rife, 66, Albany, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital.
Born Oct. 4, 1953, in Columbus, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Pearl and Thelma Williams Brooks. She was employed by Ohio Jobs and Family Services.
Joann is survived by her husband, William O. Rife; a son, William David Rife; a daughter, Kerry Lynn; grandchildren, Logan Christopher Barnes and Olivia Delanie Welch all of Albany; siblings, Sandra Gay of Delaware, Ohio, Violet Nott of Orient, Ohio, James Brooks of Toledo, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Brian Keith Brooks, and a niece.
Services will be Friday at 8 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with officiating. Visitation will be Friday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. As per her wishes cremation will follow services.
You may sign her register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
