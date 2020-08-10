WELLSTON - Joanne M. Hawk Green, 91, of Wellston, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Edgewood Manor in Wellston. She was born May 5, 1929 in Athens, Ohio, to the late Albert E. Hawk and Myrtle Marie Dew Hawk.
Joanne was a 1947 graduate of Shade High School, then later, she continued her education at Manpower Training Center in Jackson. Joanne retired from McNally Pittsburg Manufacturing Company in Wellston, where she was employed as the "shop secretary" for many years. She was a member of Hope United Methodist Church in Wellston, United Methodist Women's Group, Chase Chapter #162 Order of the Eastern Star, and a former member of Wellston Jr. Study Club, and the Wellston Senior Citizens. In her spare time, Joanne loved to cook and she enjoyed reading and cross-stitching.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Penny Green of Wellston; grandchildren, Christina Montgomery (Miles) of Wellston and Stephen Green (Tassi) of Wellston; great-grandchildren, Melissa Stutzman (Daniel), Christopher Kinnamon, Elizabeth Montgomery, Taylor Green, and Brynli Green; and sister-in-law, Nancy Hawk of Athens.
Besides her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Wayne E. Green in 2010; infant daughter, Denise Ann Green; and brothers, Robert Hawk and Glennis Hawk.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, from 12:30-2 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will follow the calling hours at 2 p.m. with Pastor Dave Kelly officiating. Burial will be in the Wells Cemetery in Pagetown, OH. For those attending, the family requests that masks be worn while inside and social distancing guidelines be observed during this time. For those unable to attend, Joanne's funeral service will be live-streamed on the McWilliams Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com
