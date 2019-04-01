COOLVILLE - Shelton "Joe" Dalton, 84, longtime resident of Coolville, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, March 29, 2019, at Camden-Clark Hospital in Parkersburg, W.Va. Born Dec. 22, 1933, in Carbondale, W.Va., he was son of the late Alonzo and Goldie Harris Dalton.

Joe was a longtime employee of Greyhound Bus in Parkersburg, and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.

Joe is survived by two nieces, Lucy B. Peters and Lenore E. Croston, both of Columbus, Ohio; three great-nephews and one great-niece, along with several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and longtime very close friends, Christine Lyons and family of Coolville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Helen Dalton, Audrey Hayden, Freda Callander and Lucy Mayle.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville. Burial will follow in Coolville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until the time of services.