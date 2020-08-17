1/1
John Baxter
ATHENS - John Thomas Baxter of Athens passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at his nephews residence. He was born on April 18, 1934 in Flora, Ohio to the late James and Lena Baxter. John worked at Ohio University and He love to fish and be in the outdoors.
He is survived by his nephew, John (Sara) Hawk; niece Lisa (Carey) Loar, great-nieces, Samantha and Jade, all of Charleston, WV; niece, Anna Baxter-Singh and great-nephew, Sanjiv Singh of Woodbury, MN; great-nephew Charles "Rick" (April) Naistetler; great-great-niece, Jaiden and great-great-nephew, Ricky, all of Kettering OH; great-niece, Heather Baxter, great-great-nephews, Dylan and Dominic, all of Woodbury, MN; Selena, Larry, John Brad and Sandra Hawk, and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Sue; parentsm James and Lena Birthissel Baxter; brother, Clyde Baxter and sister-in-law, Hazel VanNest Baxter; brother, Norman Baxter and sister-in-law, Gilda Ronchi Bertilutti Baxter; brother, Homer Baxter and sister-in-law, Irene McNemar Baxter.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at noon at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Burial will follow in the Cherry Ridge Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held two hours prior to the service.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home – Pomeroy
AUG
16
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home – Pomeroy
Funeral services provided by
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home – Pomeroy
590 East Main Street
Pomeroy, OH 45769
(740) 992-5141
