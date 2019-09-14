|
|
ATHENS - John W. "Jack" Bender, 67, of Athens, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 12:12 a.m. at the Kobacker House in Columbus. Born Oct. 22, 1951 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late James F. and Mary "Aileen" Aylward Bender.
A lifetime member of the Ohio Philosophical Association, Jack dedicated his life to education. He obtained his B.A. at the University of Michigan with high distinction in 1973 and would later achieve his M.A. at Harvard University in 1975. In 1978, he earned his Ph.D. from Harvard University where his thesis would be included as part of the university's Widener Library.
He published countless articles and publications throughout his life where his research specialized in epistemology, metaphysics, aesthetics, contemporary analytic philosophy, and philosophy of mind. After graduating with his Ph.D. from Harvard, Jack taught at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire and in September of 1985, would begin his lifelong career of teaching at Ohio University. It was while at Ohio University, he would become the Chair of the Philosophy Department.
Many knew Jack for his lifelong education achievements, though he was also a passionate fine dining cook and connoisseur of wines. He loved listening to classical music often in his free time would enjoy painting.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Mary; son, Matthew (Lacie) Bender; grandson, Maxton E. Bender; brothers, Tom (Tawnya) Bender and Jim Bender; niece, Emily (Alex) Jukowski; and nephew, Nathan Bender.
A funeral will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Salyer officiating. Friends may call upon the family on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Athens County Dog Shelter, 13333 OH 13, Chauncey, OH 45719. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook, send the family a private message of sympathy, or view Jack's tribute video at our website, www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 15, 2019