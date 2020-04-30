Home

1948 - 2020
John Campbell Obituary
John Nicholas "Nick" Campbell, 71, of Gahanna, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Buckeye Terrace Nursing Home in Westerville. He was born Aug. 30, 1948 Logan, Ohio, son of Dorothy Mardell Hillyer Campbell of Nelsonville, and the late John Campbell.
He was a graduate of Franklin University in Columbus, and he worked for The State of Ohio. He was greatly loved and will be sadly missed.
Along with his mother, he is survived by a son, Joseph (Stephanie) Campbell of Maricopa, AZ; daughter, Karla (Tyler) Daniels of West Jefferson; three grandchildren; brothers, Michael Campbell of Bakersfield, CA and Douglas (Nancy) Campbell of Powell; nieces and nephews.
Private graveside service and interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. Arrangements are by the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on May 1, 2020
