Home

POWERED BY

Services
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
9 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
(740) 667-3110
Resources
More Obituaries for John Maxson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Carlton Maxson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Carlton Maxson Obituary
REEDSVILLE - John Carlton Maxson, 64, of Reedsville, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 17, 1954 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, son of the late Raymond Edwin Maxson and Flossie Mae Mason Maxson Dill. He was a 1973 graduate of Eastern High School and the Quality Supervisor for REMRAM Recovery LLC in Tuppers Plains.
John is survived by two brothers, Paul and Linda Maxson and Ray and Becky Maxson; two sisters, Pamela and John Farkas and Judith and Jay Limbach; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Mark Satterfield, Delbert Buck, Keith, Michelle and Zach Downs and Terry Wilson; his dogs, Gilly and Peaches and his cat, Fido.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, with Pastor Don Maxson officiating. Burial will follow in the Chester Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday, from 6-8 p.m.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
Download Now