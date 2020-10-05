1/
John Carsey
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
THE PLAINS - John R. Carsey, 70, of The Plains, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at his home.
Born Nov. 1, 1949 in Athens, he was the son of the late William Leo and Othello Jane McKibben Carsey.
He is survived by a daughter, Stephanie (Bill) Jenkinson; four grandchildren, Savannah, Sara, Jesse, Peyton; seven great-grandchildren; three siblings, Floyd, Ben, and Diana; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; a daughter, Rhonda Carsey; and four brothers and a sister.
A memorial service will be Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday one hour prior to the service. You may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
OCT
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
