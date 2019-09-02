|
|
AMESVILLE - John D. Toth, 81, of Amesville, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the Kobacker House in Columbus.
Born Sept. 5, 1937 in Athens County, he was the son of the late Steve and Lillian Dixon Toth. He was a member of the Trimble Masonic Lodge # 557 F.&A.M. and a lifetime member of the American Motorcycle Association.
John was most known for his accomplishments in hill climbing and enduro racing. His most proud achievement was being the winner of the 1960 Little Burr National Enduro. He enjoyed trapping and caring for his goats, cattle and donkeys on his farm.
He was the former owner and operator of the Glouster Key Market, John's Cycle Sales in Nelsonville, and the Parkview Estates in Nelsonville. He was the current owner and operator of the Red Ribbon Fox Reserve in Amesville.
He is survived by two daughters, Lisa (Robert) Brosey of Ft. Myers, Florida and Tanya Toth of Washington Courthouse; two grandchildren, Chris (Christine) Gartin and Blayne Toth; three great-grandchildren, Lillian and Daisy Gartin and Jax Schaeffer; a sister, Mary Ellen (Doug) Smith of Circleville; and special friends, Anita Arnold and Curt Washington.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, James Lawrence Toth.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Bishopville Church of Christ, with Debbie Koons officiating. Interment will be in the Conner Cemetery, Buchtel. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. where there will be a Masonic Service held at 7:30 p.m.
Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 3, 2019