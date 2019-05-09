John Erdy, born April 5, 1946, passed away March 17, 2019.

He was preceded in death by parents, Mike and June Erdy; son, Michael Erdy; and brother-in-law, Lew Barrett.

He is survived by children Joanna, Travis and Kevin Erdy; sister Melvena "Sis" Barrett; brother George (Nicole) Erdy; best friend and fishing buddy Vaughn Campbell; longtime companion Lois Church; and nieces and nephews.

John served in the Army from 1964-1967. After the service John moved to central Ohio and started a remodeling company from nothing and culminated to over a million dollars in annual sales employing many people whom he treated like family often including them on vacations. John was an avid fisherman, fishing rivers and lakes from Canada to Florida, the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf of Mexico.

John was also a talented artist who captured those scenes on canvas. John will be remembered as a hard worker who gave back to those who helped him in business and those in need.

A memorial service will be held May 25 from 2-4 p.m. at the VFW Post 9473, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 with full military honors by the post honor guard, Friends and family are cordially invited. Published in The Athens Messenger on May 12, 2019