MONTGOMERY - John F. Milar, 90, of Montgomery, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

He was born in Columbus on April 7, 1929 to Henry Clay and Anna May Milar (nee Fenzel).

John liked to spend his time boating and fishing, playing golf, reading, listening to bluegrass music and socializing. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Ironton. John received his undergraduate degree from Ohio University and his masters degree from Harvard University.

After completing his education John later returned to Ohio University to become the Vice President and Treasurer. After his retirement from Ohio University, he established his own recruiting firm, Fenzel Milar Associates. He will be dearly missed by many friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Clay, Sr. and Anna May Milar; siblings, George B. Milar, Henry Clay Milar, Jr., Anne Milar and Thomas Milar.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Joy P. Milar (nee Whaley); children, Nicole Milar, Kenneth (Megan) Milar, Elizabeth Milar, Raymond W. (Debbie) Strom and John Raymond Milar; siblings, Henrietta Kay (Jack) Pinkerman, Sharon (James) Kirby, Robert James (Donna) Milar; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends. Published in The Athens Messenger on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary