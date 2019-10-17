|
|
THE PLAINS - John Gilkey, 71, of The Plains, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at his residence.
He was born June 21, 1948 in Athens County, the son of the late Virgil M. and Myrtle Norris Gilkey.
He is survived by siblings, Shelly (Les) Davidson of Venice, Florida, Vera (Ivan) Stanley of Nelsonville, Joane Willison of Columbus, Charles Gilkey of The Plains and Earl (Fonda) Gilkey of Glouster; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Opal Rutter, Alma Rose Harriman, Donnie, Roger, George, Sharon Hanning and an infant brother.
Services will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Burial will be in Burlingham Cemetery. Visitation is Monday from noon until service time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation the funeral home to help the family with funeral expenses.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 18, 2019