COLUMBUS - Dr. John Light, Ph.D., a resident of the Waterford Tower in Columbus and of Hay Beach on Shelter Island, New York, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. He was 88 years old.
Dr. Light was born on Dec. 4, 1930 in New Philadelphia, Ohio to Edith Griffith and John McKinley Light. John McKinley came from a family of Alabama sharecroppers, had no opportunity to attend school, and taught himself to read and write.
Dr. John Light was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Rhoda Light Jenkins; and his brother, George Light.
He is survived by his wife, Dr. Roxanne Light Du Vivier; their daughter, Anya Light Du Vivier, and children, Susan Light Moore (Dan Sharp), Judith Marie Light, John K. Light (Terry), Gregory J. Light (Cheryl); and eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Dr. Light graduated from New Philadelphia High School, served in the United States Navy, worked as an industry technician and was a Manpower Training Supervisor and teacher in the New Philadelphia Public Schools before moving to Southern Ohio to start an adult, evening, technician education center for the State Department of Vocational Education.
As a working professional and adult learner, he earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degrees from Kent State University, and his Ph.D. from the Ohio State University.
Dr. Light was one of the longest serving college presidents at one institution in the nation and was the founding president of Hocking College. During his 42-year tenure, he grew the institution to nearly 8,000 students. Under his leadership, students found their way to the unique college from all 88 counties in Ohio, 27 states and 53 international countries. His work contributed to the economic engine of the state and the region. He formed partnerships in education regionally, across the state and nation and around the globe.
He was proud of the Nursing, Allied Health, Business, Public Safety Service, Hospitality Management, Natural Resource & Ecological Sciences and Alternative Energy degree programs the college offered. Each featured high impact, experiential learning opportunities in a college operated business, laboratory or in a field site in demand occupations.
Dr. Light believed education should be relevant, engaging and dynamic and should prepare students for success in the workplace.
Under his leadership the campus expanded to over 2,400 acres, much of which supported Environmental Conservation programs via Land Laboratories. Engineering Laboratories, a School of Nursing, a School of Public Safety Services, a Fire Tower and Burn Building, a School of Natural Resources Academic and Laboratory Building, a Nature Center, a Horse Barn and Arena, a Student Center, a Recreation Center, three Halls of Residence, the Inn at Hocking Valley, Lake Snowden State Park, Rhapsody gourmet restaurant, and two branch campuses in New Lexington and Logan were developed under his leadership.
Dr. Light served on the graduate studies faculties of the Patton College of Education at Ohio University, the Ohio University College of Business, and Wright State University's College of Education and Human Services.
He also served as President of the Ohio College Association, and the National Post-Secondary Alliance.
Dr. Light's honors and distinctions include the Lamp of Knowledge from the American Hotel and Motel Association for his contributions to training in hotel and restaurant management, an Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree from Ohio University for his lifetime achievements, an Honorary Degree from the Future Farmers of America for his contributions to US agriculture, Man of the Year in Technical Education for his contributions to technician education, Iota Lambda Sigma National Advanced Degree award for his contributions to Workforce Development, the Michael Bennett Lifetime Achievement Award from Phi Theta Kappa for a lifetime of service to students in higher education, and the Alumnus of the Year award from New Philadelphia High School.
He was commissioned as a Buckeye Colonel by the Ohio Militia and National Guard for his contributions to military education, and as a Kentucky Colonel for his service contributions to .
He held honorary membership in Delta Sigma Pi for his work in commerce, business and finance, Alpha Beta Gamma for his support of business scholarship, Phi Theta Kappa for his contributions to advancing service and honors programs, and honorary membership in the United Mine Workers Union for his contributions to labor and labor relations.
Locally, Dr. Light served on the Board of Directors for the First National Bank, the Community Bank, and the Union Commerce Corporation. Globally he chaired the Board of Directors of the International Field Studies Association, Andros, Bahamas. Nationally, he was appointed by two U.S. presidents to serve on the National Advisory Council of the Small Business Administration and on the National Small Business Development Center's Board of Directors.
In retirement, Dr. Light was the President of Green Light Alliance, overseeing nature conservation programs at the Barn at Pumpkin Ridge, Wildlife Sanctuary in Vinton County.
A service for friends and family will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 125 E. Broad St., Columbus.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Dr. John Light Scholarship, c/o The Hocking College Foundation, PO Box 405, Nelsonville, OH 45764.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 23, 2019