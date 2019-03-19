ATHENS - John Jacob East, 60, of Athens, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Born Oct. 21, 1958 in Columbus, he was the son of the late Henry and Lelia Denney East.

He was an online computer gamer. RZesua was a GM, Rappelz computer Game, went by the names of Run for Cover and DARE DEVIL.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Gilkey East; children, April, Mathew, April, Wayne, Shawn and Brandon; 10 grandchildren; a sister, Shirley (Kenneth) Pickrell, brothers James and David (Tonya) East.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Thomas and Richard East.

Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Roger Hayes officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Burlingham Cemetery.

Family and friends will gather at the Albany Baptist Church following services.

Family and friends will gather at the Albany Baptist Church following services.