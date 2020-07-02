John Kranyik

ATHENS - John Michael (Mike) Kranyik, 58, of Athens, Ohio, died June 30, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Born Sept. 8, 1961 in Nelsonville, Ohio he was the son of Tom Kranyik (Bonnie Grimes) of Jackson, Ohio and Regina Kranyik of Florida.
Mike was a 1979 graduate of Athens High School and retired union carpenter. He enjoyed white water rafting, camping, hunting and fishing. He was an OSU football fan and enjoyed laughing with family and friends.
Mike is survived by son, Josh; daughter, Amanda of Columbus, Ohio; two sisters, Jodi Cowart (Geoff) and Shelly Kranyik of Florida; a brother, Andy of Illinois; and aunts, Marguerite Kostival of Albany, Ohio and Lorena Garey of Upper Arlington, Ohio.
Due to COVID-19, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please share a memory or note of condolences at www.shaw-davis.com
. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Athens County Food Pantry.