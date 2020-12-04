ATHENS - Dr. John F. "Doc" Kroner, Jr., 83, of Athens, passed away early Saturday morning, Nov. 28, 2020 at Kimes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born Dec. 22, 1936 in Youngstown, he was the son of the late John F. Kroner Sr. and Julia H. Kovach Kroner.
A 1954 graduate of North High School in Youngstown, he went onto graduate from Ohio University in 1958 and would also marry his loving wife Donna R. Bakey Kroner of Bethel Park, PA the same year. It's while attending Ohio University he became a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. In 1962 he graduated from Loyola School of Medicine at the top of his class and served his internship and residency at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown.
John enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1966 where he earned the rank of Captain and Chief of Gynecology & Obstetrics at the 354th Tactical Hospital in Myrtle Beach, SC. After his loyal and dedicated service in the Air Force, he and his wife returned to Athens and began his successful private practice to which he was the only OB-GYN within 50 miles of the area. Between the years of 1968-1991, he delivered over 5,000 babies.
John's colleagues and friends all describe him as an icon of the Athens community where his dedication was of most importance as he was considered one of several physicians responsible for changing the direction and availability of health care in Athens County. He helped form O'Bleness Memorial Hospital where he served as Chief of Obstetrics and would later be named Chief of Staff. He spent many years as a Professor at the Ohio University College of Medicine teaching medical rounds in OB-GYN. During a majority of his professional career, he was affiliated with the Ohio State Medical Association and elected President of the association in 1996 and 1997.
While he excelled academically and professionally in the community, John had many hobbies and was active in several clubs such as Athens Elks Lodge No. 973, the National Rifle Association, and the Hocking Valley Sportsman Association. In 2000 he was the first Medical Staff Liaison at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital and in 2002 sat as President of the Athens County Medical Society. He was an avid hunter, golfer, and spent many years as an owner and breeder of racing horses.
John also had many local involvements in the Athens community. His passion was in Athens High School Football where he spent over four decades as the team physician and in 1992 was a recipient of the Outstanding Team Physicians Award and inducted into the Athens High School Hall of Fame. He developed a one-of-a-kind program that provided all the area athletes with mandatory physical exams. He established the Golden Bulldog Award and the traveling Doc Kroner Trophy, awarded to the winning team of the Athens v. Nelsonville-York rivalry football game. His support to the team was instrumental in the development of the current Athens Football Field (Joe Burrow Stadium & R. Basil Rutter Field) and locker rooms named in his honor through The Bulldog Blitz.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Donna; four children, John F. "Rick" (Debbie) Kroner, III, Mark J. (William Hanna) Kroner, Kristen A. (Rosanne Eigel) Kroner, Gregory M. (Marianna) Kroner; grandchild, Ty A. Kroner; five step-grandchildren, Ian Daly, Sacha M. Daly, Hillarie N. Creamer-Bauman, Kate Saner, TJ Brooks; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles R. (Betty Ann) Kroner, James E. (Ann) Kroner; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where cremation will take place. Due to COVID-19, a public service will be announced at a later date. It's asked that donations be made in John's name to The Athens Bulldog Blitz or Nationwide Children's Hospital. Donations for the Athens Bulldog Blitz may be mailed to 473 Richland Avenue, Athens, OH 45701 or paid via PayPal at Athens Bulldog Blitz. Friends and family are encouraged to send a note of condolence or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com
