ATHENS - John Alfred Matheny, 82, of Athens, formerly of Albany, died late Thursday evening, Sept. 19, 2019, at Kimes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Athens.
Born Dec. 21, 1936 in Nelsonville, he was the son of the late Alfred and Enid Ellis Matheny.
He attended Chauncey-Dover Schools and was employed with Conrail Railroad as a machine operator. He was formerly employed in the warehouses of Steppe's Beauticians and Coca Cola. He was a member and former usher of the LifePoint Pentecostal Church, Athens. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, serving aboard the U.S.S. Lofberg DD-759.
John is survived by his daughter, Michelle Lynn (Jerry) Jack of Murray City; three step-daughters, Michelle (Jon) Ulbrich of Pomeroy, Traci Ellen (Art) Fulton of Albany and Rebecca (Gary) Church of Tuppers Plains; two step-sons, William (Rebecca) Black of Athens and James (Tracie) Black, Jr. of Pomeroy; three grandchildren, Staci (Shannon) Nungester, Shawn (Hannah) Wolfe and Jared Jack; several step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, Sariah McKnight, Kaleb and Carleigh Nungester and Chloe Wolfe; several great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren, Jaclynn, Jennah and Sophia; a sister, Ida Stover of Florida; and a brother, Larry E. (Patty) Matheny of Lancaster.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Rosalee Evans Matheny; his second wife, Florence Marks Black Matheny; a son, William A. Matheny; two sisters, Carol Burley and Bonita Matheny; a brother, Charles Matheny; two brothers-in-law, Harold Stover and David Burley.
Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at noon at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with Pastor Barry Blankenship officiating. Entombment will be in Athens Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Friends may call Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Military Rites will be conducted by K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion and VFW Post 9893 Honor Guards at the cemetery.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 22, 2019