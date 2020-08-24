1/1
John Ruth
1926 - 2020
SHADE - John "Jack" Henry Ruth, 94, passed from this world on Aug. 22, 2020 in Reynoldsburg.
Born July 27, 1926 in Shade, he was the fifth child of seven children born to Robert Lloyd and Eunice Fern McCollins Ruth. He grew up in Shade and attended Shade School. He was a lifelong area dairy farmer and was employed by Central Ohio Breeders Association (COBA) for 33 years in Athens County.
He was past president of Athens County Landmark Farm Bureau, a former Lodi Township Trustee, lifelong member of The Lodi Grange, and a member of the Elks Club, the Shade Community Center, Shade Senior Citizens and past Shade School Board member. In addition to farming, he loved playing cards, especially Euchre, square dancing, bluegrass music, Lodi Township and spending time with his family. Lodi against the world!
He is survived by two sons, John H., Jr. (Amy) Ruth of Reynoldsburg, Boyd A (Judy) Ruth of Athens; six grandchildren, Tammy (Matt) Hawk, Trevor Ruth, Jacquelyn (Adam) Bale, Chandler (Nick Armacost) Ruth, Eddie (Candy) McWilliams; four great-grandchildren, Cameron and Cody Hawk, Mason Bale, Summer McWilliams; a sister, Sue Ruth Williams and a brother-in-law; sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews and great friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Caryl Ruth; a grandson, Travis Ruth; three sisters, Margaret Turula, Doris Iverson, Roberta Futrell; and three brothers, Russell, Wayne and Roger Ruth.
Services will be Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Rev. Denver Dodrill officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 4-7 p.m. You may send a message of sympathy to the family or view a video tribute at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
AUG
30
Service
11:00 AM
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
168 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
(740) 592-6666
Memories & Condolences
August 24, 2020
I knew and loved Jack my entire life, as he and Caryl were great friends of my parents Wiley and Polly King. He was so blessed to live such a long and fruitful life and to have such a loving and caring family. I will always cherish my memories of Jack and his family. Hugs and my love to you all.
Beckie Reeves
Friend
