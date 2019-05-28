ALBANY - John Ward Barber, 89, of Albany, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 23, 1929 in Ashland, Kentucky, son of the late Robert Ward, Clomie Johnson, Robert and Lacy Ward and Ethel Burt and Dorothy Barber. John was married for 61 years to the late Betty Wiley Barber.

He retired from NCR in Dayton and was a Korean Conflict Veteran of the United States Marines. John was a member of the McArthur VFW Post #5299, American Legion, AMVETS, Eagles, NRA and the Delta Lodge #207 F&AM in McArthur. He received the Presidential Citation Third Marine Brigade, Korean Service Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge and the Good Conduct Medal.

John is survived by his daughter, Darlene Barber-Morris, and her husband, Paul Morris, of Carlisle, Ohio; son, Roger (Kelly) Barber of Albany; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Greg Barber; grandson, Michael Barber; and sister, Sara Jane Cole.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jerry Griffith Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, with military graveside services being conducted by the McArthur VFW Post #5299. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on May 29, 2019