|
|
CHAUNCEY - Johnathon VanDyke, 29, of Chauncey, Ohio, passed away March 25, 2020 at his residence, Chauncey, Ohio.
Johnathon was born Nov. 13, 1990 in Athens, Ohio. He was a very avid hunter and fisherman; loved spending time with his family; and loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. Most of all he was a proud daddy that loved watching his sons' baseball and football games. Also, just watching his kids grow.
Surviving are his parents, Jerry and Brenda VanDyke of Chauncey; children, Johnathan VanDyke Jr. of Chauncey, Miranda VanDyke of Chauncey, Mason VanDyke of The Plains, and Jackson VanDyke of The Plains; grandma, JoAnne VanDyke of Athens; siblings, Clay (Becky) Rutter of Chauncey, Jerry VanDyke Jr. of Chauncey, Curtis (Tiffany) VanDyke of Chauncey, JoAnna (Misty) VanDyke of The Plains, George VanDyke of Millfield, Donna VanDyke of Chauncey, and Jay (Katelynn) Smyers of Chauncey; nephews, Devin Rutter, Isaiah Losey, Curtis VanDyke Jr., and Dawson Smyers; nieces, Destiny VanDyke, Nevaeh Talbert, Mariah Losey, and Layla VanDyke; great-niece, Audree Wilson; aunts and uncles, George (Beth) VanDyke of Athens, Jeff VanDyke of Athens, Ray (Shellie) Hart of Athens, Kim Clark of Athens, Jim (Georgie) Young of Chauncey, and Brent (Pam) Crow of Albany; several cousins; special friends, Tonya and Devin Carpenter, Tim White, Lonnie Tyler, Kyle Arrington, Dustin McGrath, Cody Mclean, Bobby McGrath, Ethan McKee, and the Walmart Athens Crew where he was employed.
Johnathon was preceded in death by his grandparents, George VanDyke Sr., Tina VanDyke, Donna Young, and James Young.
Private funeral services will be held at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville, Ohio. Burial will be at New Marshfield Cemetery.
The family suggests donations can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 7, 2020