JACKSONVILLE - Jonathan M. Rainey III, 31, of Jacksonville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 in Montgomery, Alabama, doing what he loved, traveling, seeing the country and working hard.
He was born July 28, 1988 in Athens. Jonathan enjoyed life and loved his dogs, Sammy and Sniper.
He is survived by his parents, Jonathan and Teresa Chapman Rainey of Jacksonville; two brothers, Chris Rainey of Jacksonville and J.T. (Kaci Rinehart) Rainey of Nelsonville; two sisters, Sherry Rainey of Kansas City, Missouri and Megan (Brian) Mecum of Athens; maternal grandfather, Jay (Anna) Chapman of Jacksonville; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a half-sister, Christine Rainey.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Bishopville Church of Christ, with Pastor Walt Goble officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Contributions can be made to the Athens County Dog Shelter, 13333 State Route 13 Chauncey, OH 45719.
Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 23, 2019