Joni Carrington

ALBANY - On June 23, 2020 God has taken me home, as my earthly journey has ended.
My journey began June 21, 1940 with my parents, Ruth and William Blackford, in Wellston, OH. Later came my siblings, Joyce Faye and William (Sonny) Blackford, Jr.
God blessed me with two sons, Wayne and Bryan Green. Followed by my grandchildren, Tiffany, Wayne and Paris Green and one great-grandchild, Sidney Hanning. My daughters-in-law, Tracy Green and Tina Green.
My career of 60 years began with 20 years in hotel and motel business, which I ended with managing The Great Southern Hotel in Columbus, OH.
The last 40 years was my most wonderful memories of all, teaching art to the most wonderful and loving students, adults and children, in The Gingerbread Studio located in the village of Albany, OH. I thank each and every one of them for those memories.
Albany and its people of today and of the past inspired me to write the book Me, God and the Chicken Coop to tell the history of this wonderful village.
At the end of my journey I am looking forward to being with my loved ones that preceded me in death, my parents; my beloved son, Wayne Green; my sister, Joyce Faye; and brother, David Reeves.
I thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for helping me throughout this journey, and my loving friends of many years, Doug Payne, Virginia (Coleman) Russell, Joyce Kincaid, Dr. Clare Bruggeman. Also, my students and my church family.
Memorial service Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Rolling Hills Baptist Church with Pastor John Pauley officiating.
Interment at Wells Cemetery, Pageville,
Arrangements are by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, where you can sign her register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.