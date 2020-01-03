|
|
HURON, OHIO - Joseph Keith (Joey) Figgins passed peacefully at home after a prolonged illness on the morning of Dec. 31, 2019 in the company of his mother Marilyn Kepler and loving family.
He was born the son of Marilyn Kepler and the late Jerry Figgins on July 26, 1960. He is survived by a brother Mark Figgins (Andrea), his sister Kim Nihiser (Rick), and numerous extended family members.
He is preceded in death by his father Jerry and an older brother Paul David Figgins.
Private family services will be held in Huron, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Athens County MRDD.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Jan. 5, 2020