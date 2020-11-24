CHAUNCEY - Joseph Michael "Joey" Nicholson, 57, of Chauncey, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born March 19, 1963 in Nelsonville, OH, the son of Joseph Eugene Nicholson of The Plains and the late Carol Ann Seipel Skidmore.
He was an employee at ATCO in Athens, where he had a wonderful network of friends including his dear friend, of 35 years, Wade Bullock. He was greatly loved and will be sadly missed.
Along with his father, Joey is survived by sisters, Tammy (Chris) Kyle of Martinez, CA and Merissa Nicholson of The Plains; nieces and nephews.
Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Charles and Norah "Peggy" Seipel; paternal grandparents, Joe and Helen Nicholson.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Rev. Robert VanBibber officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joey Nicholson may be made to MDA of Central Ohio, 1900 Polaris Parkway, Suite 450, Columbus, Ohio 43240 or columbus@mdausa.org
Please follow all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when in attendance.
