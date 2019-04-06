NELSONVILLE - Joseph Justin Pidcock, 73, of Nelsonville, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at home following a courageous and hard fought battle with multiple myeloma. Born July 9, 1945, in York Township, Athens County, to the late James L. and Ada Neal Pidcock.

Joe was a 1963 graduate of Waterloo High School and the co-owner of Pidcock Glass Company in Nelsonville with his daughter, Dee Dee. He had been in the glass business since May 1963 and opened his own business in 1992. He was a veteran of the Ohio Army National Guard and a member of the Logan Moose #873, Nelsonville Elks #543, American Legion Murray City #420, St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church, Nelsonville Chamber of Commerce, National Glass Association, and National Corvette Restorers Society; and a past member of the Nelsonville Kiwanis and Alexander Lions Club. He called bingo for the catholic church and Elks Lodge for several years.

Married to his sweet and loving wife, Karen Keller Pidcock, since Oct. 21, 1967, Joe lived his best life loving her and his family. Besides his wife, Joe is survived by his three daughters, Neal Nerick (Douglas) D'Abate of Chagrin Falls; Kandace Kay "Dee Dee" (David) Loge and Elizabeth Edington Jones of Nelsonville; six grandchildren, Von Joseph Houk of Chagrin Falls; Corinne Elizabeth Jones; and Allison Kay, Leighton Karl, Noah Keller, and Reese Kyle Loge all of Nelsonville; brothers, Dean (Mary) and Mike Pidcock; sisters, Sue Hartley and Jeanne Perry; sisters-in-law, Nickie Blackburn, Betty Jo Parsley, and Fannie Pidcock all of Nelsonville; a cherished nephew, Andrew (Sonja) Covert; lifelong friend Jesse Walker; and special friends Marty and Mary K. Walsh; as well as many other nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Bob, Loren, Don, Doug, and Phillip Pidcock; and a sister, Nancy Kern.

Joe was an avid Ohio State University Buckeyes football fan and Ohio University Bobcats basketball fan holding season tickets to both for many years. A fan of the Cincinnati Reds baseball team, Joe attended many opening day games. He enjoyed fishing, playing golf and working on his vintage cars as well as attending the annual car show in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hot August Nights in Reno, Nevada, and the Little Brown Jug harness race with his late brother-in-law, Melvin Blackburn.

Like most Grandpas, he was especially proud of his grandchildren and loved spending time with each of them. He said that each one was his favorite.

The family will receive friends at Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville on Friday, April 12, from 3-8 p.m., with a vigil service at 7:30 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 13 at St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church in Buchtel. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family suggests contributions be made to the Waterloo Alumni Scholarship Fund, PO Box 61, New Marshfield, Ohio 45766 or to Ohio State University's Multiple Myeloma Research Fund #306144, c/o OSU Foundation, 1480 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 7, 2019