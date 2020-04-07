Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Schoolcraft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Schoolcraft

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Schoolcraft Obituary
NELSONVILLE - Joseph M. Schoolcraft, 82, of Nelsonville, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster. He was born Sept. 26, 1937 in West Virginia. He was a Navy veteran and was a caseworker for Job and Family Services.
He is survived by three sons, Brian (Dawn) Schoolcraft of Mississippi, Barton (Susan) Schoolcraft of Roseville, and Byron (Amanda Jones) Schoolcraft of Trimble; five grandchildren, Anthony and Patrick Schoolcraft, Joshua Schoolcraft, Jessica Gardner, and Jeromy (Kayla) Schoolcraft; and three great-grandchildren, Levi Michael, Eli and Kaydence.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Friends may leave a comforting message for the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morrison Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -