NELSONVILLE - Joseph M. Schoolcraft, 82, of Nelsonville, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster. He was born Sept. 26, 1937 in West Virginia. He was a Navy veteran and was a caseworker for Job and Family Services.
He is survived by three sons, Brian (Dawn) Schoolcraft of Mississippi, Barton (Susan) Schoolcraft of Roseville, and Byron (Amanda Jones) Schoolcraft of Trimble; five grandchildren, Anthony and Patrick Schoolcraft, Joshua Schoolcraft, Jessica Gardner, and Jeromy (Kayla) Schoolcraft; and three great-grandchildren, Levi Michael, Eli and Kaydence.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Friends may leave a comforting message for the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 8, 2020