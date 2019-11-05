Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1375
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Maffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine E. Maffin


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine E. Maffin Obituary
NELSONVILLE - Josephine E. Maffin, 66, of Nelsonville, passed away Nov. 1, 2019, at O'Bleness, Athens.
Josephine was born Jan. 29, 1953 in Athens to Stanley Platt and Norma (Maffin) Clemens.
Surviving are her children, Scott E. Maffin of Nelsonville, Dusty A. Maffin of Nelsonville, Kody W. (Skylynn) Maffin of Nelsonville, Susie L. Bell of Nelsonville, Penny J. Maffin of Nelsonville and Carrie L. (Donny) Thompson of Glouster; 19 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four brothers; and six sisters.
Josephine was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Mike Barnhart; a granddaughter, Wendy Jo Maffin; and a stepson, PeeWee.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, with Steven Heskett officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Calling hours will be observed Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Warren-Brown Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -