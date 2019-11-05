|
NELSONVILLE - Josephine E. Maffin, 66, of Nelsonville, passed away Nov. 1, 2019, at O'Bleness, Athens.
Josephine was born Jan. 29, 1953 in Athens to Stanley Platt and Norma (Maffin) Clemens.
Surviving are her children, Scott E. Maffin of Nelsonville, Dusty A. Maffin of Nelsonville, Kody W. (Skylynn) Maffin of Nelsonville, Susie L. Bell of Nelsonville, Penny J. Maffin of Nelsonville and Carrie L. (Donny) Thompson of Glouster; 19 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four brothers; and six sisters.
Josephine was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Mike Barnhart; a granddaughter, Wendy Jo Maffin; and a stepson, PeeWee.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, with Steven Heskett officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Calling hours will be observed Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 6, 2019