Joshua Reed
1990 - 2020
ATHENS - Joshua "Cheesy" Lee Reed, 29, of Athens, Ohio, passed away July 4, 2020.
Joshua was born Nov. 16, 1990 in Columbus Ohio to Larry Steele and Yvonne Reed. He enjoyed fishing when he could at Strouds Run out on the pontoon and working on his Honda Accord. He always had that cheesy smile.
Surviving are Larry (Penny Hudnall) Steele and Yvonne Reed; fiance, Desta Hudnall; daughter, Chloe Reed; sisters, Brittany (Ty) Jones and Crystal Reed Carsey; step-brothers, Lloyd Hudnall, Eric (Jay) Malone, Richard (Sam) Hudnall, and Charlie (Kayla) Hudnall; grandmothers, Eva Steele and Gloria Reed; cousins, Mathew Warren, Barbara Estes and Tyanna Reed; aunt, Lori Estes; uncles, Leon and Brian Reed; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Mark Schall, Kate Woods, Frank Keeney, Matt Thompson, Eddie Rose, and Lloyd Hudnall Sr..
Joshua was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Harry Steele and Leon Reed Sr.; aunt, Susan Steele; and niece, Harmony Carsey.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home Nelsonville, Ohio with Pastor Gary Alton officiating. Burial will be in Asbury Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 before the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Warren-Brown Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Warren-Brown Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1375
