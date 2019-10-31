|
NELSONVILLE - Joyce A. Smart, 79, of Nelsonville, passed away Oct. 30, 2019, at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster.
Joyce was born Jan. 21, 1940 in Buchtel to Joseph M. Schenz and Phyllis Wend Schenz. She graduated from Buchtel High School; started working at Mount St. Mary Hospital in Nelsonville in 1960; started working at Logan Health Care Center in Logan in 1980; was a member of the Nelsonville Auxiliary; and a member of the Nelsonville Elks Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are a daughter, Kathy L. (Glen Robson) Smart of Murray City; a son, Ricky K. (Melyn) Smart of Nelsonville; a daughter, Christina A. Smart of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Jereme Harden of Murray City, Lacie (Yahreen) Collins of Buchtel, and Bryan Smart of Nelsonville; a step-grandchild, Teara Harper of Marietta; great-grandchildren, Austin, Aaron, Dontae, Tristan, Amon, Alyssa, Azariah and Abram; sisters, Anita Reliford of Nelsonville and Judy Thompson of Nelsonville; and a brother, Neal (Helen) Schenz of Buchtel.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eldon Smart, who passed away June 16, 2017; a grandson, Kyle Smart; a great-grandson, Osias Collins; and a brother, Phillip Schenz.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, with Pastor Yahreen Collins officiating. Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan.
Calling hours will be observed on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 1, 2019