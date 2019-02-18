BRADENTON, Fla. - Joyce E. "Mom" Halter, age 86 (you're smiling if you know the inside joke about revealing her age), passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, in Bradenton, Florida. Her favorite saying was, "You get what you give" and boy, did she give a lot.

Born in Massillon, Ohio, home of the Massillon Tigers, she grew up playing sports, having fun with her friends and working in the family grocery store, starting at age 13. She went on to marry Larry Halter and they enjoyed 53 years together - playing and watching sports, traveling, dancing, performing arts and working in various civic organizations.

She LOVED people and was the happiest when she made them laugh - something she herself did often and loud. How appropriate that she passed away on a day we celebrate Love. She was always smiling and never met a stranger. Her personality and work ethic helped her enjoy a long, successful career in sales/administration in Massillon, Ohio, Bryan, Ohio, and Athens, Ohio.

Her involvement in numerous organizations, including the Welcome Wagon, Athens High School Boosters, Green and White Club, IMG Academy, Red Hats and the Manatee Players Theater, provided her with the opportunity to share her "gift" of making people feel comfortable and welcome.

She loved Ohio University and hosted scores of athletes in her home for a great meal and lots of laughs. Did I say she loved sports, especially football? She often could be heard above the crowd yelling at the refsâ€¦ or the coach. She was loved by all and often described as a "One of a Kind." She will be terribly missed.

Her second favorite saying was, "Don't ever lose that smile!" Please smile when you remember her.

She is survived by her son, Kurt; her daughter, Kris; grandson, Dennis; first cousins, Susan Wendling Dimond and Becky Wendling Kirschner; and sister-in-law, Sherry Cormany.

Plans for a Celebration of Life are underway, with details forthcoming. Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary