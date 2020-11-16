ATHENS - Joyce Ann Hamby, 77, of Athens, died late Friday evening, Nov. 13, 2020 at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. She was born Sept. 12, 1943 in Carbondale, IL.
She was a graduate of Carbondale High School and received a Bachelor's Degree from Southern Illinois University and her Master's Degree and Ph.D. from the University of Missouri. She was a research librarian at the Ohio University Alden Library for over 30 years. She was a member of Christ the King University Parish in Athens.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 53 years, Alonzo L. Hamby.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. at Christ the King University Parish, corner of Mill and Stewart Streets, Athens with Msgr. Donald Horak as celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Athens. Friends may call Tuesday 2-4 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
