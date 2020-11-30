1/
Joyce Phillips
MURRAY CITY - Joyce Ann Phillips, 71, of Murray City, OH, passed away Nov. 30, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, OH.
Joyce was born Feb. 2, 1949 in Logan, OH to Clarence Cordle and Ruby Cordle. He was a member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Glouster.
Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Junior P. Phillips; sons, Michael (Kim) Philips of Maryland and Shawn (Tonya) Phillips of McConnellsville; daughter, Angie Cook of Murray City; grandchildren, Devan Phillips and Zach Cook; several step-grandchildren; siblings, Joe Cordle, Tom Cordle, John Cordle, and Margaret Bennett; sister-in-law, Mary Cordle; and many neices and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Pearl and Beulah Phillips; brother, Dennis Cordle; and nephew, Keith Cordle.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at the St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church, Buchtel, OH. Burial will be in Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill.
Calling hours will be observed on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Murray City.
Masks and social distancing are required at the calling hours and funeral at the church.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
