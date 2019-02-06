Home

Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J.T. Holcomb Obituary
GLOUSTER - J.T. Holcomb, 77, of Tampa, Florida, formerly of Glouster, went home to be with his wife, Jackie, and the Lord on Jan. 22, 2019.
Jerry spent two years in the Navy and two years in the Army as a dedicated service man who loved his country. He was an ex-police officer. Jerry worked for Brinks and the Yacht Club. He enjoyed fishing and going to the shooting range. Jerry and his wife were snowbirds, whom enjoyed summers in Ohio with family and friends.
Jerry is survived by four sons, Scott Nixon (Arthena Long) of Stockport, Ohio, Gilbert Nixon (Candie Acosta) of New Port Richey, Florida, Jerry Jr. and Thomas Holcomb of Tampa; one daugher, Marylin Holcomb of Cincinnati; three granddaughters, Katie Holcomb of Tampa, Chelsea Carlson, of Japan, and Brandi Chapman, of Cincinnati; one grandson, Eric Campbell of Cincinnati; a "special" life-long friend, Judy Humphrey of Glouster; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by the woman he cherished - his wife, Jackie Holcomb, in December 2018; four brothers, Jack and Dick Skivers, Bill and Ted Holcomb; and his parents.
Calling hours are Saturday, Feb. 9 from 204 p.m. at Cardaras Funeral Home in Glouster. A military graveside service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements were by B. Guinther.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 7, 2019
