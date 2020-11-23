1/1
Juanita M. Oliver
HAYDENVILLE - Juanita M. Oliver, 101, of Haydenville, OH, passed away on Nov. 20, 2020 at Crestview Nursing Home, Lancaster, OH.
Juanita was born June 18, 1919 in Nelsonville, OH to Melvin Bruce and Mildred Skiver Bruce. She was a 1937 graduate of Nelsonville High School; retired from Brooks Shoe Factory; member of the Wesleyan Church in Nelsonville.
Surviving are her grandchildren, Teresa Oliver of Haydenville, Jason Oliver of Logan; former daughter-in-law, LulaBelle Daubenmier of Laurelville.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Oliver who passed away in 1979; sons, Charles B. Oliver, John M. Oliver; siblings, Dale Bruce, Margaret Hawk, Gail Barber, Madelyn Corwin, Mercedine Warren and Florene Bruce; daughter-in-law, Regina Oliver; brothers-in-law, Paul Hawk, Clarence W. Warren, Mont Corwin; and sister-in-law, Joan Bruce .
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, OH with Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn New Addition, Nelsonville.
Calling hours will be observed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Masks and social distancing are required to attend the funeral or calling hours 
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
