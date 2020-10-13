Judith Gray

ATHENS - Judith Ann (Weddle) Gray, 64, of Amelia, OH, formerly of The Plains, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 29, 2020, and went to be with Jesus. Judith (Judy) is the daughter of the late Vernon and Ruth Armbruster Weddle.
Judy is a 1973 graduate of Athens High School. Judy will be forever loved and admired for her faith, compassion, her service to others, her sense of humor, and making others laugh. Most of all she loved serving her Lord Jesus. She was a woman who journeyed with great faith through the challenges and joys of her life. Judy was a truly sweet person always helping anyone she could. She loved church and fellowship, singing, acting, dancing, music, and children.
She is survived by her sister, Joyce Weddle of Amelia, OH; her brother, Dan Weddle (Diane); her nephews, Kevin Weddle and Scott Weddle (Tanya); and great-nieces, Maddison and Kelsie Weddle all of Longview and Mt Pleasant, TX; and "adopted" nephew, Shawn Ruelman, family; and multiple cousins. In addition, she is also survived by her "adopted" families, Gabriel-Davis, Arnett-Sparkman, Turrill-McKeever as well as many church families and friends. Judy is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Diana Florance; and brother, Dennis Michael.
A Celebration of Life will be held in her memory on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Mt. Holly Christian Chapel 2141 East Ohio Pike Amelia, OH 45102 from 2-4 p.m. Visitation from 2-3 p.m. and Celebration of Life service from 3-4 p.m. Graveside services in Athens County will be held at a later date.
Please make memorials to Judy's niece Christian Arts Dance Studio- FireSpark Choreography- This will not be tax-deductible but will fulfill Judy's wishes.
Please go to: https://www.firesparkchoreography.com/donate
and click the donate button. You do not have to be a PayPal member to donate. Memorial donations can also be mailed to: FireSpark Choreography 2485 Towne Lake Parkway, Suite 110 Woodstock, GA 30189.