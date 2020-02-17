|
|
Judith A. McClain, 77, of New Marshfield died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus after a long battle with cancer.
Born April 21, 1942, in New Marshfield, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Mary (Fultz) MacFadden. Judy was a graduate of Waterloo High School. She was a retired home health care aide for Visiting Nurses and also worked at Hickory Creek Nursing Home and the Athens Mental Hospital for many years.
She was the girls varsity basketball coach at Alexander High School for several years and also coached a girls softball league. She loved the game of golf, playing for years and also watching her favorite players on tv. She enjoyed debating with her brother, Dean about sports and politics.
She is survived by a daughter, Janet McGrath of Athens; a son, Scott (Kim) of Athens; four grandkids, Katie McGrath (fiancÃ© Devin Landis), Brody McGrath, Jordan McClain, and Austin McClain in which she was extremely proud; a brother, Danny MacFadden of Anderson, IN; a special friend Sandy Ash, of New Marshfield; her dog, Sadie; and several nieces and nephews.
Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Larry, Bob, Barry, Dean, and Keith MacFadden; two sisters, Janet and Christine MacFadden.
Services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Rev. Phil Foster officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 5-8 p.m.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 18, 2020