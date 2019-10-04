|
|
BUCHTEL - Judy Lee Mullins, 70, of Buchtel, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at her residence.
She was born June 20, 1949 in Pikeville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Curtis and Pearlie Mae Tackett Hamilton.
She is survived by her children, Duane (Donna) Holbrook, Michael (Missy) Holbrook, Alana (Jan) Loudermilk, all of Glouster, and Amy (Bruce Conley) Strong of Nelsonville; a special friend, Wayne Holbrook of Kentucky; grandchildren, Daniel, Randy, Josh and Britnie Hoolbrook and Preston Loudermilk; great-grandchildren, Joey, Josie and Tommy; a brother, Gary Hamilton; a sister, Patricia White; and her special dogs, Bella and Lilly.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by a brother, Phillip Hamilton; sisters, Billie Hall and Wilma Ann Hamilton; and a great-granddaughter, Alyssa Holbrook.
Judy's wishes were to be cremated and no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St, Nelsonville.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 6, 2019