ZALESKI - Judy C. Woods, 76, of Zaleski, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at her residence. Born July 11, 1942, in Pikeville, Kentucky, she was daughter of the late John Dewey and Isabelle Coleman Thacker. Judy was the widow of the late Arthur "Randy" Randolph Woods Sr.

She retired from Lake Hope State Park as a custodian, was a former member of McArthur Eagles Aerie 2279, and was a member of McArthur VFW Post 5299 Ladies Auxiliary.

Judy is survived by her son, Arthur Randolph (Angie) Woods Jr. of Zaleski; daughters, Margaret (Tim) Fuller of New Plymouth and Karen (Daniel) Clemons of Creola; grandchildren, Michael and Markie Thompson, DJ, Justin and Andrew Clemons, Ciera Huffman, Kassie and Callie Woods; great-grandchildren, Colton Huffman, Malia McDaniels and Halle Hanson; siblings, Alta Pierce of McArthur, Riney (Paul) Frasure of Bainbridge, Terry (Marsha) Thacker of McArthur and Kathy Thacker of McArthur; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Alvin Thacker, Earl Thacker, Thelma Butcher and Ballard Thacker; infant sister, Polly Louise Thacker; and brother-in-law, Roy Pierce.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Dr. Walt Goble officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Zaleski. Friends may call at the funeral home Monday, April 22, from 6-8 p.m.

The family suggests contributions be made in memory of Judy C. Woods to Heartland Hospice, 404 E. Huron St., Jackson, OH 45640.

Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary