Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street
Chesterhill, OH 43728
(740) 554-5291
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street
Chesterhill, OH 43728
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street
Chesterhill, OH 43728
Juliet Sephfus


1943 - 2020
Juliet Sephfus Obituary
Juliet E. Sephfus, 76, of Columbus, formerly of Broadwell passed away on Tues. March 17, 2020 at her residence. She was born on Oct. 31, 1943 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Elba Flowers Cook. She worked for many years at Essex Wire in Zanesville and retired from warehouse work in the Columbus area. She is survived by a brother, Nelson Cook of Columbus; a sister, Lorena Butcher of Columbus; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Charles Sephfus.
Services will be held on Friday March 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill with visitation one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery.
DUE TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK WE ARE ASKING THAT IF YOU ARE SICK, HAVE BEEN SICK OR THINK YOU HAVE BEEN EXPOSED TO COVID-19 PLEASE DO NOT ATTEND THE SERVICES.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 18, 2020
