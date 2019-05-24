BELPRE - June Bruker-Elder passed away May 23, 2019. In her passing we are reminded of courage, strength and love of friends, family and life.

June Marilyn Butler was born July 25, 1933 in Stewart, the daughter of William Laurence and Lena Marie Butler. She married Leonard E. Bruker on Dec. 31, 1951. They raised four children, Pamela, Leonard, Rebecca and Robert.

June was known by many other names such as: Mom, Grandma, Memaw, Grandma June, Aunt June and Junebug. She wore many hats in her 85 1/2 years. In addition to being a mother, June worked at Ohio University as secretary for the Dean of Students. She went on to work for Federal Hocking schools driving a school bus, then retired as the head cook at Amesville Elementary.

Upon her husband Leonard's passing in 2009, June married Ray Elder on Sept. 17, 2014. June and Ray enjoyed visiting with neighbors at their residence on McGill Road, and were active with the Belpre Senior Center.

Her hobbies include gardening, cooking, playing cards and playing with her dogs. She loved it when family came to visit and would enjoy a walk and a few hands of Euchre.

June is survived by her sister, JoAnn Weaver; four children; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The service will be performed by Pastor Charles E. Jarvis on Tuesday, May 28 at 2 p.m. at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 1305 Washington Blvd., Belpre. Viewing hours will be from noon to 2 p.m. on the same day. In lieu of flower donations, the family requests that donations be sent to Washington County Hospice or the O'Neill Senior Center in Marietta. Published in The Athens Messenger on May 26, 2019