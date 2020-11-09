ATHENS - June Marie Hall, 86, of Athens, died Sunday evening, Nov. 8, 2020 at Hickory Creek Nursing Center in The Plains.
Born June 7, 1934 in New England, she was the daughter of the late Charles T. and Norma Marie Gould Walraven.
She attended Rome-Canaan High School and was employed in house cleaning. She was a lifelong area resident.
June is survived by three daughters, June Balch of New Marshfield, Lisa (Dave, Sr.) Shaulis of Athens and Susan Reis Williams of Athens; two sons, Carl (Terry Patterson) Hall, Jr. of West Point, VA and Dave (Betty Ball) Hall of Nelsonville; eight grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; also surviving are several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Hall, Sr.; five sisters, Loretta Thompson, Shirley Thompson, Jean Goeppinger, Garnet Fletcher and Mary Ann Jordan; five brothers, Wilbur, Virgil, Melvin, Charles and George Walraven.
A private family service will be held Wednesday at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering and observe social distancing at the service. Burial will be in New England Cemetery. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
.