Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Kandie M. Laferty

Kandie M. Laferty Obituary
HAMDEN - Kandie M. Laferty, 38, of Hamden, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis.
Born May 1, 1981 in Athens, she was the daughter of Paul A. and Pamela Shafer Laferty. She was a employee of Vinton County Schools and a homecare nurse.
She is survived by her husband, James Belcher; daughters, Breanna and Kaylee Belcher; step-daughters, Sabrina and Makaila Belcher; brothers, Kody A. (Amber) Laferty and Paul A. (Terri) Laferty Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by grandparents Archie M. and Stella G. Laferty, Francine Shaffer, Jim Belcher; an aunt, Joy Lynn Shaffer; nephews, Eric Long, Kenneth Belcher and Hubbie Belcher; and a niece, Jessica Belcher.
Services will be Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Rev. Don Fairchild officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3-9 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow services.
You may sign her register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 29, 2019
