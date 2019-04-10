MARYSVILLE - Karen L. Evans Dodge, 77, of Marysville, died Tuesday morning, April 9, surrounded by family, at Brookdale Marysville, following a brief illness.

A very social person who enjoyed being with others, Karen's employment included working for the Bill Hecker family for many years at the Hecker Shoe Store here in Marysville, and retiring from Bob Evans Restaurant in Dublin as a hostess.

Karen was accomplished in the kitchen. She was known for her cooking, baking, and canning vegetables from the garden she loved to tend. Thanksgiving was a special time for her and Joe, bringing the family together to celebrate their many blessings. In her past time, she was avid at crafting and making ceramics. She also was known by her family as a match maker, uniting many of the people she loved in matrimony.

Born June 20, 1941, in Carbon Hill, she was daughter of the late David S. and Betty R. Briley Evans. She also was preceded in death by a baby son, Ronnie Bean II; two sisters, Kay Wyskiver and Krista Duncan; and her husband of 39 years, Joe B. Dodge, Nov. 26, 2013. They were married July 20, 1974, in Marysville.

Karen is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Carolyn Bean of Marysville; her stepsons, Wayne (Margie) Dodge and Leland Dodge, both of Plain City, and Daniel (Valerie) Dodge of Milford Center; a granddaughter, Amanda Bean; several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Ingram Funeral Home, 975 N. Maple St., Marysville, where funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev Bill Preston officiating. Burial will follow at Jerome Cemetery, next to her husband.

In Karen's memory, contributions may be made to the Union County , in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ingramfuneralservice.com.