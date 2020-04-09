|
GROVE CITY - Karen "Kay" L. Kestner, nee Price, 77, of Grove City, Ohio, went peacefully from her home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 6, 2020. She was born to the late Frank and Eleanor (Lewis) Price on Dec. 6, 1942 in Glouster, Ohio.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Timothy Wayne; and great-granddaughter, Amelia Grace. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Raymond Kestner; and eight children, Katrina "Tina", Jeffrey, Kevin, Valerie (Noel) Johnson, Dalena (Tony) Jones, Alesia, Mark, and January (Greg) Henry. She is also survived by her brother, Kenneth Price of Wapakoneta, 20 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was a graduate of Glouster High School, class of 1960 and married her high school sweetheart soon after. Kay always aspired to be a housewife and a mother, and loved her family deeply. She was the essence of a "stay-at-home mom" before the phrase existed; this is who she was. She spent several years working with children with severe mental and physical disabilities at the Heinzerling Memorial Foundation. She was truly a woman of noble character.
Kay was a devoted fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed following the Cincinnati Bengals. She loved dancing, traveling and holiday traditions. She was a beloved and active member of Amazing Grace Christian Church and the Red Hat Society; both of which she loved being a part.
Due to restrictions of COVID-19, services for immediate family will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 with internment immediately following at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Charity Newsies in her memory at http://charitynewsies.org.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 10, 2020